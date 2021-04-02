Watch

State urges spring breakers to be tested for COVID-19 upon return

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services urges spring break travelers to be tested for COVID-19 after returning from vacation this year, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

We’re also told there will be 37 pop-up testing sites across the state for the special testing program.

“COVID-19 remains a threat to our families and communities, and we encourage Michiganders to get tested for COVID-19 and are making it easier through these additional testing pop-up sites throughout the state,” says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “As always, every Michigander has a personal responsibility to do their part by wearing a mask, washing hands and maintaining social distancing to help us slow the spread of this virus.”

State officials advise residents to self-quarantine after returning from trips if they don’t get tested.

Click here for more information.

