State set to loosen COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday

(WSYM) — The state of Michigan is set to further loosen COVID-19 restrictions beginning Tuesday, June 1.

WXYZ, 2021

As previously announced, the state will lift all capacity limits for outdoor gatherings, as well as all capacity limits at residential gatherings.

The capacity limits at indoor establishments will be raised to 50% And social gatherings will now be regulated only by the venue. This means rules for an indoor wedding or conference will be set by the establishment hosting the event.

The state is also lifting the curfew on bars and restaurants. This means they can remain open until 2:00 a.m. and 24 hour facilities can resume their full operating hours.

However, face masks will continue to be required for non-vaccinated individuals when at indoor gatherings.

Should COVID-19 levels continue to fall, the state says all broad epidemic orders will be lifted beginning next month on July 1.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Click here for a page with resources including a COVID-19 overview from the CDC, details on cases in Michigan, a timeline of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's orders since the outbreak, coronavirus' impact on Southeast Michigan, and links to more information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC and the WHO

.View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Find out how you can help businesses and restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

Also, get information about Rebound Mid Michigan, with stories, information, and more about coming back from COVID-19

Join the Rebound Mid Michigan Facebook Group.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.