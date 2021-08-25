State reports 4,326 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths over two-day period

(WSYM) — Michigan is reporting another 4,326 cases of COVID-19 and an additional 38 deaths. Ten deaths included in the count were part of a Vital Records review, according to the state.

Today's cases represent the case counts for Tuesday and Wednesday and average out to 2,163 cases per day.

The overall number of cases has reached 937,720 and total number of deaths has reached 20,161.

Michigan has shifted to reporting coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.