State reports 4,197 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths over two-day period

(WSYM) — Michigan is reporting another 4,197 cases of COVID-19 and an additional 37 deaths.

Today's cases represent the case counts for Thursday and Friday and average out to 2,098 cases per day.

The overall number of cases has reached 929,574 and total number of deaths has surpassed 20,000.

This is a significant jump from Wednesday's report in cases that totaled 2,690 cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths.

Michigan has shifted to reporting coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

