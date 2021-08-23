State reports 3,920 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths over three-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan is reporting another 3,920 cases of COVID-19 and an additional 10 deaths. Five deaths included in the count were part of a Vital Records review, according to the state.

Today's cases represent the case counts for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday and average out to 1,273 cases per day.

The overall number of cases has reached 933,394 and total number of deaths has surpassed 20,123.

Michigan has shifted to reporting coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.