Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

State reports 3,920 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths over three-day period

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 3:43 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 15:43:56-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan is reporting another 3,920 cases of COVID-19 and an additional 10 deaths. Five deaths included in the count were part of a Vital Records review, according to the state.

Today's cases represent the case counts for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday and average out to 1,273 cases per day.

The overall number of cases has reached 933,394 and total number of deaths has surpassed 20,123.

Michigan has shifted to reporting coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.