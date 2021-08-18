State reports 2,690 COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths over two-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan is reporting another 2,690 cases of COVID-19 and an additional 46 deaths.

Today's cases represent the case counts for Tuesday and Wednesday and average out to 1,345 per day. The newly reported deaths include 15 that were identified during a review of vital records.

The overall total number of confirmed cases has reached 925,377 and the total number of deaths has reached 20,076.

Michigan has shifted to reporting coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.