Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

State reports 2,690 COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths over two-day period

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 3:48 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 15:48:00-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan is reporting another 2,690 cases of COVID-19 and an additional 46 deaths.

Today's cases represent the case counts for Tuesday and Wednesday and average out to 1,345 per day. The newly reported deaths include 15 that were identified during a review of vital records.

The overall total number of confirmed cases has reached 925,377 and the total number of deaths has reached 20,076.

Michigan has shifted to reporting coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.