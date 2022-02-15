State program will assist homeowners facing pandemic-related hardships

(WXYZ) — The state launched a new program Monday to financially help Michigan homeowners pay their bills.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority said the Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund will help people “who have fallen behind on homeownership-related expenses.”

The program will help people with mortgages, property taxes, condominium payments, payment of escrow shortages and past due utilities payments.

The state anticipates that it will help over 8,300 homeowners keep their homes. The state was awarded $242,812,277 for the program through the American Rescue Plan.

Each qualified applicant could receive up to $25,000.

“Homeowners have not been immune to the financial impacts of the pandemic,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We’ve taken action through the pandemic to keep families in their homes, and with the MIHAF program, we can build on our efforts to put Michiganders first. The program offers homeowners much-needed relief to help them overcome those financial obstacles while also providing a strong degree of housing security – a vital measure that can positively impact every part of our lives.”

The state Legislature allocated half of the funds. The rest of the funds will need to be approved later.

To receive funds, homeowners must have experienced financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic after Jan. 21, 2020 or before that date and the hardship continued. Applicants also must meet income requirements and live in a property that is owner-occupied.

More information can be found on the state’s website or by calling 844-756-4423.

