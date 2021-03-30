Menu

State increases COVID-19 testing at Michigan nursing homes, schools, airports & in communities

Posted at 2:38 PM, Mar 30, 2021
(WSYM) — In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across the state, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced they have increased testing efforts at nursing homes, schools, airports, and other communities.

The MDHHS said in a press release Tuesday that more than 1.4 million antigen tests have been sent to long-term care facilities, more than 72,000 free tests have been conducted at neighborhood testing sites and over 76,000 students, student-athletes and educators in K-12 schools have been tested across more than 500 school districts.

Also of note from the MDHHS:

  • Testing for student-athletes begins Friday, April 2. This testing program is vital to ensure school can remain open and students are able to be in the classroom.

According to the MDHHS, the more infectious variants of COVID-19 that are currently in our state are threatening Michigan's progress in getting the virus under control.

“Now is the time for us all to come together and do what’s necessary to end this pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, in a press release. “We are making progress in the fight against the virus with more than 4 million doses administered and 2.6 million Michiganders having at least their first dose of the safe and effective COVD-19 vaccine. It is important, now more than ever, that we double down on the things that work: wearing masks, social distancing, getting tested and making plans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Starting April 5, all Michiganders age 16 and up will be eligible to receive a COVID vaccine.

Tips from the MDHHS on how to book an appointment for a vaccination:

  • Check the website of the local health department or hospital to find out their process or for registration forms; or
  • Check additional vaccination sites, such as local pharmacies like Meijer , Rite Aid , Kroger , Walmart (Mid/Central and Northern MI) or Snyder Drugs (U.P. residents); or
  • Residents who don’t have access to the internet or who need assistance navigating the vaccine scheduling process can call the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or can call 2-1-1.

