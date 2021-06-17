Sparrow switching to drive-thru for covid-19 vaccinations

LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Health System announced on Thursday that it will be closing its indoor vaccination site at Frandor and moving its COVID-19 vaccines to the nearby drive-thru. This will also include covid testing.

The indoor vaccination clinic located inside the old Sears will close its doors at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19th.

Vaccinations will start up again on Tuesday, June 22nd at Sparrow's drive-thru services located at the old Sears Auto Center. The address is 3131 E. Michigan Ave, Lansing.

Blood draws and COVID testing will still take place seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vaccination hours:

Tuesdays - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesdays - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturdays - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hours will be adjusted to meet demand.

Officials say those who received their first dose before the indoor clinic closes will need to get their second one after June 20th at the drive-thru.

Sparrow has administered 33,000 vaccines since it opened the indoor site in April.

