Some having trouble getting COVID-19 booster shots

SOUTHFIELD, Mich (WXYZ) — A 66-year-old elementary school teacher couldn’t wait to leave work and get her booster shot scheduled for 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

“So, I come here, and they are like ‘we can’t give you the shot and I said ‘what do you mean? They said we are doing immunocompromised, and I said, ‘that’s not what was approved,” said Williams-Kearney.

Prior to today, Pfizer boosters were only available for a specific group of people but that has now changed.

According to the new guidelines from the CDC Williams-Kearney is eligible.

“The folks who are 18-64 who are healthcare workers, teachers, or anyone's whose jobs put them at increased risk for infection, they are approved,” said Dr. Nandi.

Dr. Nandi says the changes now include a border group of people. You no longer need to be 65 or older with underlying health issues or at risk.

“Next are the folks who are age 65 and older and residents who live in long care facilities,” he adds.

Nandi says people who are also at occupational or institutional risks are also eligible.

Willams-Kearney doesn’t understand why CVS Health on Southfield Rd. And 13 Mile was giving her a hard time.

“We went back and forth, and it was ugly,” said Williams-Kearney.

She says an employee at CVS told her to go somewhere else and that’s when she called 7 Action News.

We reached out to CVS on her behalf asking why she was turned away.

In a statement provided to WXYZ, a spokesperson with CVS says:

We have looked into this incident and apologize for any inconvenience and confusion our patient experienced as our stores were in the process of aligning on the updated guidance issued by the CDC today. We contacted the patient this evening and made arrangements to provide the desired vaccine.



To date, we have administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines across the country and will continue to play a prominent role in delivering the vaccine. Throughout the pandemic, our employees have continued to serve as a critical resource for health care services, prescriptions, vaccinations, COVID-19 testing and other products and supplies in communities nationwide, at a time when they’re needed most.

“Oddly enough when the media contacted CVS it's “Oh Ms. Kearney we are sorry. They called and apologized to me,” she adds.

During President Joe Biden’s remarks today, he says stated pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and community health centers have been preparing to get booster shots in arms for a while.

“Booster shots will be available in 80,000 locations, including over 40,000 pharmacies nationwide,” added the President.

Lois Guile’s say getting the jab at Meijer in Allen Park was easy.

“It just gives us a little more security,” said Lois Gueli.

She’s glad they were able to get one of the first appointments available.

“They are booked for the next 4 days, every 10 minutes,” adds Thomas Gueli.

In a statement to us, Meijer says, “we are seeing customers take advantage of the ability to schedule a Pfizer booster and the seasonal flu shot at the same time as well”

That’s exactly what Williams-Kearny did, she got both the flu shot and the booster to keep her students safe.

“I’m at risk and I need to make sure that I am safe to work with my babies. I love my students,” she adds.

