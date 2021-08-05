Rocket Companies will require weekly COVID tests, masks for unvaccinated workers

(WSYM) — Rocket Companies will begin requiring weekly COVID tests and masks for unvaccinated workers.

In a statement to 7 Action News, the company said the new policy will begin on Aug. 23 to "ensure the safety of our team members, office space and communities as we all continue the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC is now recommending that people wear masks indoors in public areas with high or substantial transmission, even if they are fully vaccinated.

The policy was put into place as the delta COVID variant continues to spread.

An internal document from the CDC has stated that the variant appears to be as transmissible as chickenpox.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said it is “one of the most transmissible viruses we know about.”