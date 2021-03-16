Menu

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Registration now open for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Ford Field

Registration is now open for the COVID-19 vaccine at Ford Field after delays today prevented it from launching.
Posted at 6:30 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 06:30:56-04

DETROIT (WSYM) — The public can now register to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination at Detroit's Ford Field. The vaccination clinic officially opens March 24.

Officials say that after people have registered, they will receive either a voice message or text message notifying them of when to book their appointment. The appointments will be scheduled a few days in advance of the clinic opening.

Ford Field Vaccination Site: The Lowdown

“The Ford Field community vaccination site is a testament to what we can do when we work together,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I am grateful for President Biden’s leadership and for the partnership of the Detroit Lions, Meijer, Wayne County, the City of Detroit, and our federals partners at FEMA. We will keep ramping up our equitable vaccine rollout, and with the addition of the Ford Field community site, we are taking a significant step towards returning to normal as we continue rebuilding our economy.”

Ford Field Vaccination Site

The Ford Field vaccination clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days a week. It'll remain open for eight weeks total, in accordance with the federal government's vaccination pilot program.

Ford Field Vaccination Site Signup

Register here to book your appointment: https://clinic.meijer.com/register/CL2021

Or schedule an appointment by:

  • Texting EndCOVID to 75049
  • Call the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1)

(Residents who don’t have access to the internet or need assistance navigating through the registration process can use the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline to register. Call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is expected that the call center will have long wait times, so calling is recommended only people who cannot register online or by text.)

