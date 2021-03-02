Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

Read the latest epidemic order easing COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
File
coronavirus
Posted at 2:50 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 14:54:39-05

(WSYM) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel announced a new epidemic order on Tuesday that ease COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

Related: Whitmer relaxes COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan, increases capacity for restaurants & businesses

Under the latest order, restaurants will be allowed to have 50% capacity inside and extend their curfew to 11 p.m. The new rules go into effect on Friday.

Related: Capacity at sports arenas, outdoor entertainment venues increased under new epidemic order

It also increases the limits for private indoor gatherings to 15 people from different households and outdoor gatherings to 300.

You can read the entire epidemic order below.
Read the latest epidemic order easing COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.