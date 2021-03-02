Read the latest epidemic order easing COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan

(WSYM) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel announced a new epidemic order on Tuesday that ease COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

Under the latest order, restaurants will be allowed to have 50% capacity inside and extend their curfew to 11 p.m. The new rules go into effect on Friday.

It also increases the limits for private indoor gatherings to 15 people from different households and outdoor gatherings to 300.