READ HERE: Updated epidemic order easing COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan

(WSYM) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its COVID-19 Gatherings and Face Masks epidemic orders, which goes into effect June 1.

Under the updated order, outdoor capacity limits will be eliminated and limits for indoor social gatherings, including weddings, conferences and funerals, will be increased to 50% capacity.

Under the new order, masks will continue to be required indoors for those who have not been vaccinated.

“We continue to move toward normalcy as more and more Michiganders get vaccinated,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said in a press release. “The updated CDC guidelines demonstrate just how safe and effective the COVID-19 vaccine truly is and how well it is working.”

MDHHS continues to urge Michiganders to follow CDC guidance, even where not specifically required by an epidemic order, including masking up at schools, on the bus or train and in congregate settings such as prisons and homeless shelters.

People who are not fully vaccinated are recommended to mask up outdoors in crowded settings like a baseball game or concert.

Read the updated epidemic order here.

