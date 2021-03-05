Planning to eat inside a restaurant? Here are some COVID safety precautions you can take

(WXYZ) — Planning to eat inside a restaurant? There are some COVID safety precautions you can take before and during your visit.

First of all, you don’t want to go to the restaurant when it’s busy and full of people. I’d call ahead and ask first before making plans.

While you have them on the phone, ask if the tables are 6 feet apart, if the servers and cooks wear masks, and how well ventilated the restaurant is. If it’s not well-ventilated, airborne transmission can occur even if you’re sitting 6 feet away.

Now before you walk into the restaurant, make sure that you’re also wearing a mask. Keep it on and only take it off when it’s time to eat.

Now that the weather is starting to warm up, you might want to consider outdoor dining. It’s safer than indoor dining. But you still want to follow precautions. Sitting too close means you could be exposed to the virus from folks at another table.

This week on the Dr. Nandi Show, while death is a normal part of life, many of us are too afraid to talk about it. But Dr. Nandi, MD boldly dives into this uncomfortable topic with deep and provocative guests. Author Robert Clancy explains a powerful and comforting message: happiness can be found in the darkest of times. You’ll also hear how one guest coped with 3 devastating losses: her father’s death, her best friend’s murder, and her husband who died of a massive heart attack. Plus a local Energy Healer shares her near-death experience and how she helps people prepare for death. Join Dr. Nandi this Sunday, March 7th at 5 PM.