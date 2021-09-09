Parent urges students protesting mask mandate to move past principal, superintendent at the door

MANCHESTER, Mich. — "They can't enforce it," said one parent about the mask mandate. He was speaking to a group of about two to three dozen students outside Manchester High School Tuesday who were trying to get into the school building without wearing a mask.

The parent could be heard on a video that was posted to TikTok during what some have described as a protest of the mask mandate from the Washtenaw County Health Department which requires "that everyone in educational institutions and settings consistently and properly wear a face mask while inside any enclosed building or structure."

The order applies to public, private, vocational, and charter schools that provide pre-K through 12th-grade education in the county. The mask order also includes any of the district's extracurricular activities and athletics."

A deputy from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office can be seen on the video, not far from the front door where the principal and the superintendent are trying to keep the students who aren't wearing masks out of the building.

The deputy said the children have to be wearing a mask to go into the school but does not attempt to guide them away from the door where the superintendent and principal were trying to encourage the students to put their masks on before entering the building.

"I'm not going to force anybody," the deputy told the parent who was taking the video. "I'm not putting masks on anybody, that's not my job," he said. "This is a county health department order and a policy of the school that anybody that's going to go in, they gotta have a mask on."

It seems the parent took that to mean no one was going to stop the students from entering the building.

"Okay, they can go in, guys. They can go in. Go on in, guys," the man told the students.

Superintendent Dr. Brad Bezeau said the students persisted in trying to push their way inside the building, and because he did not want the situation to escalate at the door, he and the principal did not push back.

Some of the students went to their classrooms and others went to the main office.

Bezeau said the staff contacted parents to let them know that they have no choice but to follow the order by the health department or the district and students would risk getting fined.

Dr. Bezeau said it was his understanding that all of the students returned to school Wednesday with their masks on. But that was after a firmly stated letter to parents and students which detailed the district's COVID-19 cases and the importance of complying with the order.

