Oakland University now requiring COVID vaccination for all students, faculty and staff

(WSYM) — Oakland University announced Monday that it is expanding its COVID vaccine mandate, and now requiring all students, faculty and staff on campus to get the vaccine.

OU had originally only planned to mandate it for resident students.

“I am so very proud of how the Oakland University community has weathered the past 18 months of the COVID pandemic. It is a tribute to your individual and our community’s collective perseverance, determination and resilience,” said OU President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz in a statement to the campus community. “But, unfortunately, the national and international health crisis is not over. This will continue to require more of each of us. To protect yourself, your family and your community, you must get vaccinated and wear your mask.”

According to OU, students, faculty and staff who have not yet been vaccinated, need to receive their first shot by Friday, September 3, and their second shot (Pfizer or Moderna) by Friday, October 1. Individuals can upload their vaccination status through the Graham Health Center portal.

The university notes that medical and religious exemptions will be considered, but those individuals will "be required to have frequent COVID-19 testing."

OU states they will continue to offer the $100 incentive to those who upload their data to the portal.

Face masks will continue to be required inside buildings, according to the university.