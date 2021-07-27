Next round of winners in 'MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes' to be announced today

(WSYM) — Are you feeling lucky? The next round of winners in the "MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes" will be announced this afternoon.

Watch the announcement live here at 1 p.m.

The winners of this round of $50,000 drawings represent almost every region of the state including Detroit, southeast Michigan, west Michigan, mid-Michigan, and northern Lower Michigan, according to the Protect Michigan Commission.

Unvaccinated residents have until Friday to get the COVID-19 vaccine to qualify for the remaining drawings of the sweepstakes.

According to the organization, the sweepstakes has received a total of more than 2.2 million applicants for the grand prizes.

Second round winners announced July 21:



July 5 $50,000 winner Jenna Basaj of Madison Heights

July 6 $50,000 winner Paul Bareno of Rockford

$1 million winner LaTonda Anderson of Grand Blanc

"I am a believer. I am a woman of faith," the $1 million prize winner said. LaTonda Anderson says she plans on giving some money back to the church as well as helping her daughter pay off her student loans.

"They call me the true advocate because [in] my opinion it is the ultimate act of unselfishness to be able to get the COVID vaccine."

Four $50K winners were announced during the first drawing:



July 1 winner Amber Berger of New Baltimore

July 2 winner Adrienne Peterson of Southfield

July 3 winner Christopher Ackerman of Detroit

July 4 winner Larita Lee of Wyoming

Whitmer announced the sweepstakes aimed at increasing vaccination rates, but rates have been going down. As of July 19, the state is averaging just over 3,579 vaccines per day.

If that pace continues, Michigan wouldn't hit the mark of 70% of people 16 and up vaccinated until Jan. 1, 2022. The percentage of Michiganders with at least one dose of a vaccine gets even lower when including those 12 and up.

In June, the state averaged 7,273 vaccinations per day, and that number has been more than cut in half to start July.