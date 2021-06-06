Watch

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

New England's success against COVID-19 could be a model

Posted at 9:02 AM, Jun 06, 2021
BOSTON (AP) — New England is giving the rest of the country a possible glimpse into the future if more Americans get vaccinated.

The six-state region has among the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. and is seeing sustained drops in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Massachusetts officials for the first time declared none of the state’s communities at high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

In Rhode Island, coronavirus hospitalizations have hit their lowest levels in months.

And in Vermont, there hadn’t been a COVID-19 death in over two weeks until Friday.

