MotorCity Casino to require customers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status starting Nov. 23

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Starting at noon on Tuesday, November 23, MotorCity Casino will require that masks be worn by all customers, associates, and other visitors regardless of vaccination status.

The mask requirement is being put into effect following the Face Mask Advisory that was issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on November 19.

The mask policy does not apply to guests who are attending banquets or events in the Sound Board.

