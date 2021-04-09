Michigan's public health system overwhelmed due to volume of COVID-19 cases

(WXYZ) — Michigan's public health system is overwhelmed due to the sheer volume of COVID-19 cases surging across the state, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a press conference Friday.

Gov. Whitmer asks people to stop dining indoors, suspend youth sports for 2 weeks

Dr. Khaldun said the state isn't able to get information on many COVID-19 cases, particularly with variants, nor identify close contacts.

"We don't know where all of the cases and outbreaks are," Dr. Khaldun said.

She also said there are likely more cases going unreported in the state.

Currently, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tracking 991 outbreaks across the state, including new outbreaks in K-12 schools, manufacturing/construction, long-term care, childcare/retail and restaurants and bars.

Dr. Khaldun said there have 58 new outbreaks in just restaurants and retails settings alone in the past week.

The broad community spread includes spread of variants; the state is tracking 2,262 variant cases in 60 counties across the state.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer recommended a two-week pause for contact sports and indoor dining as cases continue to surge across Michigan.

