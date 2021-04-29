Michigan's COVID-19 numbers starting to trend downward, though cases still remain high

(WSYM) — Although Michigan's COVID-19 cases still remain high, numbers are starting to trend downward, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said during a press conference Thursday.

Key metrics are starting to trend in the right direction, Dr. Khaldun said. This week in Michigan, there are 493 cases per million people, which is 30% lower than two weeks ago.

Additionally, the percent positivity rate stands at 13.2%, down by 4.3% from two weeks ago.

Dr. Khaldun said data indicates there is still broad community spread, which includes the spread of variants across the state.

The state health department is still tracking outbreaks; currently, there are more than 1,272 across the state. Dr. Khaldun said they are holding steady.

She also said the total number of patients hospitalized due to COVID is trending down.

"These are good trends, but not where we want to be," she said.

She stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, saying the state has made "significant progress." Michigan is expected to surpass seven million doses administered this week.

"We have come such a long way over the past four months," she said.