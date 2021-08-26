Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

Michigan's Children encourage school boards to require mask-wearing

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan's Children
Michigan's Children
Posted at 10:03 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 22:03:54-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s Children encourages school boards across the state to require mask-wearing as COVID-19 infections continue to spread, the public policy firm tells us.

“Nonpartisan, locally elected school board members hold the gravest responsibility to set policies that protect the well-being and health of our children during school hours,” says President Matt Gillard. “All politics aside, they hold our children’s safety in their hands, and we’re counting on them to act wisely and with courage.”

Gillard goes on to note that school board members do not seek personal gain and have worked tirelessly in the interest of supporting their children and their families.

“This has to be an all-in approach to ensure that all kids, those who are immunocompromised and those under 12 who are not yet vaccinated, remain disease-free,” Gillard adds. “Health officials tell us that anything less will lead to unnecessary infections of children as well as continued and widespread school closings that negatively interfere with students’ education.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.