Michigan will now publish state's COVID-19 data on Tuesdays and Fridays

Posted at 8:33 AM, Jul 06, 2021
(WSYM) — From now on, the State of Michigan will publish COVID-19 data on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Previously, the state published data Monday through Saturday, but recently began excluding weekends before reducing updates to Tuesdays and Fridays.

COVID-19 case rates have been steadily declining in Michigan. Last month, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Michigan is now at the lowest COVID-19 case rate since the pandemic started nearly 15 months ago.

As of July 2, more than 9 million vaccines doses have been administered, with 56.5% of the state's population fully vaccinated. The state's first-dose vaccine tracker will continue to be updated daily.

The state is also working to continue to vaccinate Michiganders with vaccine sweepstakes that offer up to $5 million in prizes.

Michigan has recently dropped almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

