Michigan to get 82,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week

(WXYZ) — Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services says people in Michigan can expect to begin receiving the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine later this week.

A spokesperson for the state says Michigan will receive 82,700 doses of the single-shot vaccination on Wednesday. It will then be distributed to local health departments and hospitals, which will administer the vaccines.

An FDA panel recommended Emergency Use Authorization for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Friday, with the FDA authorizing it over the weekend.

Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine consists of only one shot. However, while studies have shown it prevents series cases of COVID-19, its efficacy rate is still lower than those two vaccinations.

A study is currently underway to determine if a second shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccination raises its efficacy rate towards those of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

