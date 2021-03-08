Michigan to begin vaccinating homeless people for COVID-19

DETROIT (AP) — People who are homeless will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan starting Monday.

Health officials said it’s a critical step in curbing the spread of coronavirus.

“Our vulnerable populations are high priority for us right now,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said, according to the Lansing State Journal. “This opens the door to make sure that population is also vaccinated and we don’t continue to have outbreaks in shelters.”

The news comes as infection rates are dropping and vaccine campaigns are ramping up.

Overall the state has reported roughly 600,00 cases of COVID-19. More than 15,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced the further loosening of the state’s coronavirus restrictions, easing capacity limits in restaurants and other businesses while also allowing for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings.

“Because we have made progress, because our numbers are low and our vaccinations are high, we feel like we can do this responsibly,” Whitmer said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” But there’s no question we’re going to keep tethered to the science and watching the numbers to keep people safe.”

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

