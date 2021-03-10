Menu

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Michigan surpasses 600k COVID-19 cases on 1-year anniversary of pandemic

Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 4:28 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 16:28:45-05

(WSYM) — Michigan reported 2,316 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths on Wednesday, according to data from the state.

In total, there have been 601,284 cases and 15,706 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, one year ago today.

Statewide, test positivity increased to 4.1 percent, up from 3.4 percent. The case rate is now at 114 cases per million, which has increased over the past three weeks.

Additionally, the state is seeing a slight increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

Officials are urging residents to "double down" on wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.