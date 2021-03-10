Michigan surpasses 600k COVID-19 cases on 1-year anniversary of pandemic

(WSYM) — Michigan reported 2,316 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths on Wednesday, according to data from the state.

In total, there have been 601,284 cases and 15,706 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, one year ago today.

Statewide, test positivity increased to 4.1 percent, up from 3.4 percent. The case rate is now at 114 cases per million, which has increased over the past three weeks.

Additionally, the state is seeing a slight increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

Officials are urging residents to "double down" on wearing masks and practicing social distancing.