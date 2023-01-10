Michigan surpasses 3M total COVID cases, adds 9,814 cases over past week

The State of Michigan added 9,814 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of 1,402 confirmed and probable cases per day. The last report, posted on January 3, had us averaging 1,399 cases per day.

According to the state, there were 165 weekly deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 3,008,261 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 41,001 deaths.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.