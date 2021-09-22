Watch

Michigan surpasses 1M COVID cases, reports 6,079 new cases over 2-day period

Posted at 3:02 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 15:12:50-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan has surpassed 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, the state reported Wednesday.

The state also reports 6,079 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 81 deaths over a 2-day period; an average of 3,039 per day.

The overall number of Michigan cases has reached 1,001,989 and the number of deaths total 20,781.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

