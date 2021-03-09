Menu

Michigan reports 954 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 3:07 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 15:07:16-05

(WSYM) — There have been 598,968 cases of COVID-19 and 15,699 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Tuesday.

That's up 954 cases and 29 deaths from the day before.

Additionally, there have been 60,922 probable cases and 993 probable deaths.

As of March 5, 549,881 have recovered from the virus in the state.

Last Friday, Michigan loosened some of its COVID-19 restrictions, allowing 50% capacity at restaurants for indoor dining and extending the curfew until 11 p.m. The capacity was also increased at gyms, casinos, movie theaters.699

