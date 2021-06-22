Michigan reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths

(WSYM) — There have been 893,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,662 deaths, the state reported Tuesday.

That's up 91 cases and 15 deaths from the last report on Monday.

As of June 11, 852,204 people have recovered from the virus.

These case numbers come as Michigan has just dropped almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.