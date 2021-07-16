Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

Michigan reports 881 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths since Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 16:38:37-04

(WSYM) — There have been 897,598 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,848 confirmed deaths in Michigan, the state reported Friday.

That's up 881 cases and 16 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, the average number of new confirmed cases is about 293 per day.

Additionally, seven of the deaths announced Friday were identified during a Vital Records review.

Although cases in Michigan have remained low due to vaccinations, the spread of the Delta variant is a cause for concern. Preliminary data indicates it may increase the risk of hospitalization, with doctors seeing teenagers and young children admitted in recent weeks.

The Delta variant now accounts for about 58% of COVID-19 cases in US, the CDC said.

Michigan has recently dropped almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.