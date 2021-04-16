Michigan reports 8,955 cases of COVID-19, 40 deaths

(WSYM) — There have been 779,777 total cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and 16,771 deaths, the state reported Friday.

That's up 8,955 cases and 40 deaths from the day before.

Michigan's coronavirus case rate has been one of the worst in the nation.

According to The New York Times, Michigan has nine of the top 10 metro areas in the country with the greatest number of new COVID-19 cases. Owosso, Jackson, Flint, Detroit and Bay City are in the top five.

Younger age groups are also getting COVID-19 more as older age groups are vaccinated. According to Beaumont Health, the fall and winter surge saw the average age of hospitalization around the mid-to-late 60s, but in this surge, it's in the early 50s.

As of April 15, there are nearly 4,000 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19, and many hospitals are near capacity.

There are also 41 children hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, one of the highest numbers Michigan has seen since the pandemic began last

March.

Vaccinations are continuing, and the state has pushed vaccination as the best way to fight the virus. So far, there are more than 3.5 million Michiganders who are vaccinated, which accounts for 43.3% of the population.