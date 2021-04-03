Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

Michigan reports 8,413 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 7:28 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 19:28:28-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported 8,413 new COVID-19 cases and 57 new deaths on Saturday amid a continuing surge in cases, according to data from the state.

In total, the state has had 692,206 total cases and 16,218 deaths.

According to the state, 51 of the deaths reported Saturday were identified during a vital records review.

RELATED
Whitmer attributes Michigan's case surge to rise in variants, failure to follow health protocols

Cases in Michigan have been steadily increasing. The month of March brought massive increases in COVID-19 in Michigan, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Active cases of COVID-19 are up more than 163% from March 1 through March 30, according to the data, and up more than 56% just in the last week.

The increase in active cases coincides with a massive increase in daily new cases of COVID-19.

New public health orders are also in effect through the end of May for Detroit and Wayne County, citing a 235% increase in COVID-19 cases since mid-February.

As of April 2, 577,141 people have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.