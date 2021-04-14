Michigan reports 7,955 new cases and 35 additional deaths

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported 7,955 new COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths on Wednesday.

There have been 764,519 cases and 16,621 total deaths confirmed in Michigan.

Michigan's current statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is the highest it's been since April 24, 2020, the state Department of Health and Human Services said a week ago.

Percent positivity is up 348% and case rates are up 375% since the previous low on Feb. 19. Currently, the rate stands at 15.6%.

State health officials say positivity is an early indicator of COVID-19 transmission. As positivity increases, the state expects case rates to follow. Ideally, the positivity rate should be around 3%.

Additionally, the percent of inpatient beds occupied by individuals with COVID-19 has increased 203% since Feb. 28. Currently, 11.9% of beds are being used; trends for COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing, officials say.

Deaths have increased 75% since March 9. There were 166 deaths between March 14 and March 20.