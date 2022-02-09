Michigan reports 7,527 new cases of COVID-19 over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported an average of 3,764 cases per day over the past two days, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In all, there were 7,527 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday and Wednesday. There were also 330 newly reported deaths with 239 of them identified during a review of Vital Records.

That brings the total number of cases to 2,026,646 and the total number of deaths to 30,747 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations are reportedly continuing to decrease, a sign that the state may be past the peak of the omicron surge.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.