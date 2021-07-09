Watch

Michigan reports 672 new cases of COVID-19, 26 deaths since Tuesday

FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 3:34 PM, Jul 09, 2021
(WSYM) — There have been 896,067 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,801 total confirmed deaths in Michigan, the state reported Friday.

That's 672 new cases and 26 additional deaths announced since Tuesday.

The state says that over the three days, the average number of new confirmed cases is 224 per day. Additionally, the deaths announced Friday includes 18 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

COVID-19 case rates have been steadily declining in Michigan. Last month, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Michigan is now at the lowest COVID-19 case rate since the pandemic started nearly 15 months ago.

The state is also working to continue to vaccinate Michiganders with vaccine sweepstakes that offer up to $5 million in prizes.

Michigan has recently dropped almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

