Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

Michigan reports 6,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths over 3-day period

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 3:42 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 15:42:04-04

(WSYM) — Michigan reports 6,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths over a 3-day period; an average of 2,031 per day.

The overall number of Michigan cases has reached 976,505 and the number of deaths total 20,535.

The deaths announced today include 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

On Friday, September 10 the state reported 6,095 COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths over a two-day period.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.