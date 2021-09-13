Michigan reports 6,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths over 3-day period

(WSYM) — Michigan reports 6,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths over a 3-day period; an average of 2,031 per day.

The overall number of Michigan cases has reached 976,505 and the number of deaths total 20,535.

The deaths announced today include 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

On Friday, September 10 the state reported 6,095 COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths over a two-day period.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.