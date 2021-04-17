Michigan reports 5,530 new cases of COVID-19, 69 new deaths; recoveries at 603,094

(WSYM) — Michigan reported 5,530 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 69 new deaths from the virus, according to the latest data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That brings the total number of cases to 785,307 and the total number of deaths to 16,840 since the state had its first cases on March 10, 2020. Of the new deaths, 60 were reported after a review of vital records.

603,094 people have recovered from the virus. That number is updated weekly and includes people who are alive 30 days after the onset of their symptoms.



There have been 2,393,122 people fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state. That equals 29.6% of the Michigan population 16 and up.

On Friday, the state extended its epidemic order that limited gatherings and capacity at businesses throughout the state amid a surge in cases. Michigan has the worst case rate in the nation. The state still sees thousands of cases per day, though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did say it appears things are slowing down just a little bit.

Active cases of the virus in the state are at 175,300, which is the highest they've been since Dec. 18, 2020, when there were more than 200,000 cases.

