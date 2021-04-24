Michigan reports 5,031 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

(WSYM) — There have been 814,622 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,168 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Friday.

That's up 5,031 cases and 29 deaths from the day before, according to new information from the state.

The state's positivity rate is on the decline and hospitalizations are also down. Latest numbers from the CDC show the 7-day average for new cases has dropped by 12.5%.

Variants remain a huge concern, even as the vaccine rollout continues. Wednesday also marked the first time in nine days the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped below 4,000.

As of now, 23 hospitals in the state are at 90% capacity or more for COVID-19 patients, down from 35 hospitals on Monday.

“The UK variant is still playing a big role," Beaumont Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Justin Skrzynski said.

The state's 7-day average for new cases is down to 483 per 100,000 people, a 12.5% drop since last week. The positivity rate from tests is also down to 13.4%. It was 15.5% last week.