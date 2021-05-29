Michigan reports 445 new cases of COVID-19, 49 deaths as state prepares for loosened restrictions

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 887,719 and the total number of deaths to 19,163.

Cases continue to fall in the state after the peak earlier in the spring, and of the 49 deaths, 48 were identified during a vital records review.

There have been 818,165 Michiganders who have recovered from COVID-19, which includes people who are 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

While COVID-19 vaccinations are continuing to slow, the state was at 58.6% of Michiganders with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday after the holiday, the state will change its rules for gatherings and capacity limits. All outdoor gatherings and events will be able to have 100% capacity, and all indoor places will be able to be at 50% capacity. The curfew restrictions are also going away on June 1.

A month later on July 1, the face masks and gatherings order goes away.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Click here for a page with resources including a COVID-19 overview from the CDC, details on cases in Michigan, a timeline of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's orders since the outbreak, coronavirus' impact on Southeast Michigan, and links to more information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC and the WHO.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Find out how you can help businesses and restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

Also, get information about Rebound Mid Michigan, with stories, information, and more about coming back from COVID-19

Join the Rebound Mid Michigan Facebook Group.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.