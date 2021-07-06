Watch

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Michigan reports 438 new COVID-19 cases, 21 additional deaths since Friday

Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 14:52:43-04

(WSYM) — There have been 895,395 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,775 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Tuesday.

That's an increase of 438 new cases and 21 additional deaths since the last report on Friday. The increase works out to an average of just under 110 new cases per day and just over 5 new deaths per day since the last report.

Data on new cases and deaths linked to COVID-19 will next be reported on Friday.

Michigan has recently dropped almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

As of the last report on June 25, 865,577 people have recovered from the virus.

