(WSYM) — The State of Michigan reported 43 new COVID-19 outbreaks at schools as the state continues to grapple with a surge in cases.

It comes at a time when Michigan sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially among young people.

Many schools are going virtual for the weeks after spring break amid rising cases, and the state opened up dozens of temporary COVID-19 test sites for students and families returning from spring break.

Ongoing outbreaks list: