Michigan reports 419 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths since Saturday

(WSYM) — There have been 890,764 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,376 confirmed deaths in Michigan, the state reported Monday.

That's up 419 cases and 11 deaths from Saturday. The two-day average of cases works out to approximately 209 per day.

As of June 5, 837,864 people have recovered from the virus.

On June 1, the state of Michigan further loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

The state lifted all capacity limits for outdoor gatherings, as well as all capacity limits at residential gatherings.

The capacity limits at indoor establishments were raised to 50% And social gatherings are now be regulated only by the venue. This means rules for an indoor wedding or conference will be set by the establishment hosting the event.

The state also lifted the curfew on bars and restaurants. This means they can remain open until 2 a.m. and 24-hour facilities can resume their full operating hours.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Click here for a page with resources including a COVID-19 overview from the CDC, details on cases in Michigan, a timeline of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's orders since the outbreak, coronavirus' impact on Southeast Michigan, and links to more information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC and the WHO.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Find out how you can help businesses and restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

Also, get information about Rebound Mid Michigan, with stories, information, and more about coming back from COVID-19

Join the Rebound Mid Michigan Facebook Group.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.