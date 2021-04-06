Michigan reports 4,964 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported 4,964 new COVID-19 cases and 58 new deaths on Tuesday amid a continuing surge in cases, according to data from the state.

In total, the state has had 707,463 total cases and 16,297 deaths. Sixteen of the deaths included in today's total were discovered during a review of vital records.

The state is also reporting another 78,660 probable cases of coronavirus in Michigan, and another 1,046 deaths that are probably related to COVID-19.

Cases in Michigan have been steadily increasing. The month of March brought massive increases in COVID-19 in Michigan, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Active cases of COVID-19 are up more than 163% from March 1 through March 30, according to the data, and up more than 56% just over last week.

The increase in active cases coincides with a massive increase in daily new cases of COVID-19.

New public health orders are also in effect through the end of May for Detroit and Wayne County, citing a 235% increase in COVID-19 cases since mid-February.

As of April 2, 577,141 people have recovered from the virus.

