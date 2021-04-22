Michigan reports 4,867 cases of COVID-19, 108 deaths

(WSYM) — There have been 809,591 total cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and 17,139 deaths the state reported Thursday.

That's up 4,867 cases and 108 deaths from the last report on Wednesday. Seventy-five of the newly reported deaths were discovered during a review of vital records.

Additionally, there are another 91,365 probable cases of the coronavirus in the state, as well as another 1,112 deaths that are probably connected to COVID-19.

Michigan's coronavirus case rate has been one of the worst in the nation.

According to The New York Times, Michigan has nine of the top 10 metro areas in the country with the greatest number of new COVID-19 cases. Owosso, Jackson, Flint, Detroit, and Bay City are in the top five.

However, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sounded a note of optimism on Sunday, saying that Michigan could be seeing a drop in infections.

She tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” cases could be beginning to slow down. She didn’t discuss specific data.

Health officials said Friday that the seven-day average positivity rate had dropped in recent days to 17.1%, but remained above a December peak of 14.4%.