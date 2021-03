(WSYM) — There have been 629,612 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan and 15,903 deaths, the state reported Monday.

That's up 4,801 cases and 6 deaths over a two-day period of Sunday and Monday.

As of March 19, 562,775 have recovered from the virus.

Michigan could potentially be facing another COVID-19 case surge, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a press conference Friday.

Dr. Khaldun said "very concerning data" shows that the state is going in the wrong direction.