4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Michigan reports 4,371 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths Wednesday

Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Posted at 4:04 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 16:04:37-04

(WSYM) — There have been 833,891 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,467 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Wednesday.

That's up 4,371 cases and 38 deaths from the previous report on Tuesday.

The state also lists a cumulative total of 626,254 recoveries as of April 24.

Michigan also now appears to be turning a corner in cases and hospitalizations after a record-breaking month, but doctors say that progress is still dependent on people getting their shot as COVID variants keep growing.

Since the rollout of the vaccine this winter, Michigan has been eyeing one very important number: 70 percent.

That's what public health leaders say we need to reach that sought-after herd immunity, meaning the bulk of us are immune from the virus. So far, 35 percent of Michiganders 16 and older are fully vaccinated, compared to 29 percent of the entire country.

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

