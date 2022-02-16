Michigan reports 4,271 new cases of COVID-19 over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported an average of 2,136 cases per day over the past two days, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In all, there were 4, 271 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday and Wednesday. There were also 312 newly reported deaths, with 274 identified during a review of Vital Records.

That brings the total number of cases to 2,042,013 and the total number of deaths to 31,271 since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been decreasing for one month straight now. As of February 16, they have dropped below 2,000.

The State of Michigan recently updated its guidance on mask-wearing in most indoor spaces, withdrawing the public health advisory that recommended indoor masking.

According to the state, it comes amid a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Previously, they had recommended masking for everyone in indoor public spaces, including schools.

