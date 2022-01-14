Watch

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Michigan reports 37,114 new cases of COVID-19, 251 deaths over 2-day period

AP
Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
COVID-19
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 17:20:48-05

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 37,114 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period and 251 new deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That averages 18,557 new COVID cases per day over Thursday and Friday

The 251 newly reported deaths include 140 that were identified during a review of vital records.

Last week a 20,346 cases per day average was reported, shattering the previous record.

The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is 1,746,707 and the total number of deaths has reached 28,479.

The numbers come amid the state's fourth surge in COVID-19 cases. Michigan set a record for adults hospitalized with COVID-19, according to new data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.