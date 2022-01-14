Michigan reports 37,114 new cases of COVID-19, 251 deaths over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 37,114 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period and 251 new deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That averages 18,557 new COVID cases per day over Thursday and Friday

The 251 newly reported deaths include 140 that were identified during a review of vital records.

Last week a 20,346 cases per day average was reported, shattering the previous record.

The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is 1,746,707 and the total number of deaths has reached 28,479.

The numbers come amid the state's fourth surge in COVID-19 cases. Michigan set a record for adults hospitalized with COVID-19, according to new data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.